1,770 Shares in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Acquired by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $140.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.74 and a 52 week high of $155.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.77.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 10.29%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 60.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Water Works news, CAO Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $404,766.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,916.16. This represents a 27.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on AWK. Barclays began coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on American Water Works from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Water Works from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered American Water Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.22.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

