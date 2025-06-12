Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $12,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA VV opened at $277.56 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $221.41 and a 1 year high of $282.88. The company has a market cap of $71.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $259.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.47.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

