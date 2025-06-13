Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,637 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 15.7% in the first quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in Tesla by 34.1% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 1,581 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,114,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in Tesla by 173.2% in the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 4,324 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 34.0% in the first quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSLA. UBS Group decreased their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Tesla from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Tesla from $404.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $450.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.67.

Tesla stock opened at $319.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.92 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 156.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total transaction of $170,636,475.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 855,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,632,276.20. The trade was a 35.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,500. This represents a 33.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 818,509 shares of company stock worth $273,791,775. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

