Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $810,000 Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,578,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,516,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,384 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,901,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,742,000 after purchasing an additional 760,043 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,455,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,894,000 after purchasing an additional 265,708 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,289,544,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,739,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $88.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $160.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.84. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $61.01 and a 52-week high of $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 3,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $266,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 172,162 shares in the company, valued at $12,784,750.12. The trade was a 2.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 10,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $889,280.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,608 shares of company stock worth $8,392,040. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, April 21st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

