Marshall Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Marshall Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 84.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,892 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDF. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $39.95 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a one year low of $31.92 and a one year high of $39.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.78.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

