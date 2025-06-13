Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $994,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFXF. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 146,650.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $175,000.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF stock opened at $16.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.06. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.61.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

Featured Stories

