Sound Stewardship LLC Acquires Shares of 9,592 Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Sound Stewardship LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 9,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 820.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 16,023 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SCHP opened at $26.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.42 and a 200 day moving average of $26.31. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $25.68 and a 52-week high of $27.06.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

