Everhart Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DASH. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 1,452.9% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 695.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at DoorDash
In other news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.22, for a total transaction of $266,788.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 337,430 shares in the company, valued at $63,173,644.60. The trade was a 0.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.58, for a total value of $3,711,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 887,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,674,041.84. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 298,030 shares of company stock valued at $59,433,406. Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DoorDash Stock Performance
NASDAQ DASH opened at $216.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.51. The company has a market cap of $91.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 802.22 and a beta of 1.67. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $99.32 and a one year high of $220.88.
DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About DoorDash
DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.
