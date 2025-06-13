iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Bensler LLC

Bensler LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Bensler LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,107,000. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 28,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,450,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $55,011,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,218,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $108.40 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $128.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.39.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

