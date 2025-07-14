Best Outdoor Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – July 14th

Walmart, Affirm, and Kroger are the three Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is designing, manufacturing or retailing gear, apparel and services for outdoor recreation—camping, hiking, fishing, hunting, climbing and related activities. By investing in these equities, shareholders gain exposure to consumer trends in the outdoor leisure market, which is often shaped by seasonality, economic cycles and growing demand for experiential lifestyles. Prominent examples include brands such as Columbia Sportswear, VF Corp (The North Face, Timberland), Yeti and Vista Outdoor. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $1.07 on Monday, hitting $95.47. The stock had a trading volume of 7,233,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,781,281. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $105.30. The stock has a market cap of $761.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.52.

Affirm (AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Shares of Affirm stock traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $64.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,990,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,361,901. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.40. Affirm has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $82.53. The stock has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.08, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 3.63. The company has a quick ratio of 11.47, a current ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

KR stock traded up $1.58 on Monday, reaching $72.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,927,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,894,262. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.31. Kroger has a 12-month low of $50.69 and a 12-month high of $74.11. The firm has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.95.

