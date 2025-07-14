Top Real Estate Stocks To Research – July 14th

Bank of America, Huntington Bancshares, Wells Fargo & Company, Presidio Property Trust, Ford Motor, Realty Income, and Morgan Stanley are the seven Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares of companies that own, develop, or manage property assets—ranging from residential and commercial buildings to industrial facilities. By buying these equities, investors gain exposure to the real estate market’s performance without having to purchase or oversee physical properties themselves. Many such companies operate as real estate investment trusts (REITs), which typically distribute a large portion of their rental or sales income to shareholders as dividends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

BAC traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.96. The company had a trading volume of 21,191,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,481,562. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $33.07 and a 52 week high of $49.31. The company has a market capitalization of $353.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Huntington Bancshares (HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

HBAN traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.97. The company had a trading volume of 50,425,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,639,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $18.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HBAN

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

WFC traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.23. The company had a trading volume of 9,996,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,241,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $270.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $83.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WFC

Presidio Property Trust (SQFT)

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (we, our, us or the Company) is an internally-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), with holdings in office, industrial, retail and model home properties. We were incorporated in the State of California on September 28, 1999, and in August 2010, we reincorporated as a Maryland corporation.

Shares of NASDAQ SQFT traded up $8.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,841,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,467. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.12. Presidio Property Trust has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $22.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQFT

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,565,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,148,470. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.07. Ford Motor has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Read Our Latest Research Report on F

Realty Income (O)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Realty Income stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.64. 6,700,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,260,334. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.74 and its 200-day moving average is $55.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $52.95 billion, a PE ratio of 53.29, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.75. Realty Income has a 52 week low of $50.71 and a 52 week high of $64.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on O

Morgan Stanley (MS)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

MS stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $143.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,648,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,658,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $90.94 and a 1 year high of $145.16. The company has a market capitalization of $230.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MS

Featured Articles