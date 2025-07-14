Best Solar Stocks To Watch Today – July 14th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, GE Vernova, Vistra, and NextEra Energy are the five Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the development, manufacturing, installation or financing of solar energy systems. Their performance is driven by factors such as government incentives, technological advances in photovoltaic cells, and global demand for clean power. Investors often view solar stocks as a way to gain exposure to the growth potential of the renewable energy sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $2.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $315.62. 58,269,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,441,539. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $322.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.32. Tesla has a 12-month low of $182.00 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 173.14, a PEG ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 2.39.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $477.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,591,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,419,194. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.83. Berkshire Hathaway has a one year low of $406.11 and a one year high of $542.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $495.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $494.57.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of GEV stock traded up $15.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $554.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,472,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,318,379. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $476.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $390.18. GE Vernova has a one year low of $150.01 and a one year high of $555.27.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

NYSE:VST traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $195.00. 2,402,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,157,017. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.26. Vistra has a 1 year low of $66.50 and a 1 year high of $200.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53.

NextEra Energy (NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,083,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,094,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.55. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $86.10. The stock has a market cap of $154.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.20.

