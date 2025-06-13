Parkside Investments LLC Sells 5,341 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Parkside Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,341 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 7.9% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $53,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $606.51 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $616.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $567.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $583.25. The company has a market cap of $595.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

