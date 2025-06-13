Schoolcraft Capital LLC Sells 2,251 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Schoolcraft Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the period. Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 181,089,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,157,000 after purchasing an additional 98,363,977 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 172,381,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,055,000 after buying an additional 91,278,009 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,550,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,177,000 after buying an additional 12,054,059 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12,912.1% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 24,174,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,231,000 after buying an additional 23,988,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,502,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,455,000 after buying an additional 751,003 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $22.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $22.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.85.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.