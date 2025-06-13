Bar Harbor Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $10,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 4,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $324.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.00 and a 12 month high of $328.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.73.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.36. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.99%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $327.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $271.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.21.

In other news, SVP Matthew W. Fordenwalt sold 289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.33, for a total transaction of $94,309.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,950.68. The trade was a 8.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.68, for a total transaction of $75,500.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,260.96. This trade represents a 13.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,681 shares of company stock worth $2,382,987. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

