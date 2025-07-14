Utility Stocks To Watch Now – July 14th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, Riot Platforms, Ford Motor, and Southern are the five Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks are shares of companies that provide essential public services—such as electricity, water, natural gas, and telecommunications—and operate in heavily regulated markets. Because these services are always in demand, utility stocks tend to generate stable cash flows and high dividend yields, though they often exhibit more modest growth compared to other sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded up $2.11 on Monday, hitting $315.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,269,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,441,539. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 173.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla has a 12 month low of $182.00 and a 12 month high of $488.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $477.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,591,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,419,256. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $495.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $494.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.83. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52-week low of $406.11 and a 52-week high of $542.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Riot Platforms stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.53. The stock had a trading volume of 44,352,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,820,477. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.62. Riot Platforms has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $15.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 4.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIOT

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of F traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.88. The stock had a trading volume of 45,565,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,148,470. The firm has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.49. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.69 and a 200 day moving average of $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on F

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.77. 4,871,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,713,521. The stock has a market cap of $101.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Southern has a one year low of $79.30 and a one year high of $94.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SO

Read More