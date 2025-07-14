Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 14,466 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 73.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,466 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $28,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price objective for the company. HSBC lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $936.00 to $942.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $892.00 to $888.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,012.56.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $793.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $677.09 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The company has a market capitalization of $751.88 billion, a PE ratio of 64.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $766.39 and its 200 day moving average is $800.06.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.51% and a net margin of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.82%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

