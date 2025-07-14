CenterBook Partners LP Purchases Shares of 172,669 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 172,669 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $15,159,000. Walmart makes up about 1.0% of CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Walmart by 28,684.8% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,229,354 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $371,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214,661 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Walmart by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,683,991 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,201,318,000 after buying an additional 3,427,615 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 51,436 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after buying an additional 11,238 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in Walmart by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 190,923 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,782,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Walmart by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 95,250 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,362,000 after buying an additional 28,050 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $94.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.52. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $105.30.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Erste Group Bank lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Walmart from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.19, for a total transaction of $1,887,041.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,431,783 shares in the company, valued at $430,724,989.77. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total transaction of $166,795.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 650,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,693,090.29. This trade represents a 0.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,711 shares of company stock worth $13,710,319. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

