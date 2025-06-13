Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lowered its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,994,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556,460 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $404,910,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,571,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,397,000 after buying an additional 2,947,771 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,244,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $158,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Dbs Bank lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of NVO stock opened at $81.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $363.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 84.68%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

