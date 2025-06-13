Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by Schoolcraft Capital LLC

Schoolcraft Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 50.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,617 shares during the quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC now owns 177,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,558,000 after purchasing an additional 14,151 shares in the last quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC now owns 253,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,962,000 after purchasing an additional 15,638 shares in the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 110,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $431,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $59.21 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $57.40 and a twelve month high of $60.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.72.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.