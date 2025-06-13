Donald L. Hagan LLC Has $250,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. Capital & Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,603,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,996,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $49.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.18 and a 200-day moving average of $49.21. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $50.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

