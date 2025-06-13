Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Trading Up 50% – Still a Buy?

Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report) shares were up 50% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 1,345,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 507% from the average daily volume of 221,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Falcon Gold Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$2.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.03.
Falcon Gold Company Profile
Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.
