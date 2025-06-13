Marshall Financial Group LLC Acquires 827 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,187 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,888,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Logitech International by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,872,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,478 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Logitech International by 700.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 748,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,978,000 after acquiring an additional 655,025 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,660,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,445,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,409,000 after purchasing an additional 414,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOGI shares. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $97.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Logitech International from $108.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Bank of America raised Logitech International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Logitech International from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

Logitech International stock opened at $87.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.41. Logitech International S.A. has a 1-year low of $64.73 and a 1-year high of $105.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.96.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

