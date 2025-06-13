CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Director Sells $236,444.00 in Stock

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) Director John S. Hendricks sold 45,470 shares of CuriosityStream stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $236,444.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,720,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,747,042. This represents a 0.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CuriosityStream Stock Down 3.8%

CURI stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $293.32 million, a PE ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.03. CuriosityStream Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $7.15.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 million. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 22.18% and a negative net margin of 28.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. CuriosityStream’s dividend payout ratio is presently -228.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CuriosityStream in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in CuriosityStream in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in CuriosityStream by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CuriosityStream by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 10,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

CURI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CuriosityStream from $2.95 to $4.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barrington Research raised CuriosityStream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

