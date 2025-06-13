Bensler LLC Has $210,000 Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Bensler LLC lessened its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,910 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the quarter. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in F. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on F. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.40 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.03.

Ford Motor Trading Down 1.1%

F opened at $10.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average is $9.98. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.50.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $40.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.99 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.