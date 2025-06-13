Schoolcraft Capital LLC Sells 463 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Schoolcraft Capital LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.6% of Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 26,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 15,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $90.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.08 and a 200 day moving average of $81.48. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $72.15 and a 12 month high of $90.51. The firm has a market cap of $63.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.