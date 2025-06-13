Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $9.47 Million Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,807 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up about 2.1% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Marshall Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $9,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IQLT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,005,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,920,000 after acquiring an additional 481,105 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,099,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,401,000 after purchasing an additional 25,469 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,836,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,658,000 after purchasing an additional 379,922 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,897,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,364,000 after buying an additional 206,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,938,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,200,000 after buying an additional 587,429 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $43.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.84. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $43.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

