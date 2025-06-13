McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for 0.8% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $12,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,163,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,122,607,000 after buying an additional 17,325 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 175,115.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,822,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,610,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,202 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,443,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,711,750,000 after acquiring an additional 11,039 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 799,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $948,460,000 after purchasing an additional 46,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $867,190,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $91.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.75. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.92 and a twelve month high of $97.22.

Insider Transactions at O'Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 166.88% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $275,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,216. This represents a 39.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ramon Parises Odems sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $2,720,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,767.20. The trade was a 99.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,285 shares of company stock valued at $3,022,386 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $83.33 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.33 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $95.00 to $103.33 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $101.67 to $106.67 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.30.

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

