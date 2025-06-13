BTS Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,095 Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $192.38 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $160.23 and a one year high of $219.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.38 and its 200 day moving average is $193.85. The stock has a market cap of $102.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

