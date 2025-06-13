HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 745.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,585 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,333 shares during the quarter. HubSpot makes up 0.9% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $6,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its stake in HubSpot by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
HubSpot Price Performance
Shares of HUBS opened at $569.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $595.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $664.01. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $434.84 and a one year high of $881.13. The company has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6,323.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.70.
Insider Activity at HubSpot
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $750.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on HubSpot from $885.00 to $745.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $710.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $693.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $766.71.
About HubSpot
HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.
