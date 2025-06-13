Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Holdings Trimmed by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 101,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,066 shares during the period. Entergy accounts for about 1.3% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $8,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Entergy from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Entergy from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.04.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $83.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.59. Entergy Corporation has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $88.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

Entergy Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.