Robbins Farley Buys 71 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Robbins Farley increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Robbins Farley’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 502.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $174.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.08. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.95 and a 1-year high of $198.00. The company has a market cap of $58.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.55, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.95.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 456.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Digital Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $211.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $188.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $30,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,133. This trade represents a 2.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

