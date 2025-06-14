Steele Capital Management Inc. Has $18.12 Million Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Steele Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 0.9% of Steele Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Steele Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $18,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 14,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,662,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 15.2% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. May Barnhard Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $287,000. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.0% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $550.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $533.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $558.06. The firm has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.07. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $458.82 and a 1 year high of $624.13.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.