Rye Brook Capital LLC Acquires 12,000 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Rye Brook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 179,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Bloomin’ Brands accounts for 1.6% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Rye Brook Capital LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 28.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 238,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

BLMN opened at $8.06 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $21.45. The stock has a market cap of $684.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.27 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Bloomin’ Brands had a positive return on equity of 62.18% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is currently -2,000.00%.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

