Hoey Investments Inc. Buys 17,503 Shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL)

Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Free Report) by 95.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,503 shares during the period. GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 75,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 530.0% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Stock Down 4.2%

Shares of NASDAQ NVDL opened at $57.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.45. GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $91.70.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

