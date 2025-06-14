Everpar Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Everpar Advisors LLC decreased its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth $27,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 34.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AZN opened at $74.42 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $61.24 and a 12 month high of $87.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $230.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AZN

About AstraZeneca

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.