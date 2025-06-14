Dover Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Dover Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,890 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Expedia Group from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $143.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $165.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.96 and a 200 day moving average of $174.78. The company has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.20 and a 12-month high of $207.73.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The online travel company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 52.41%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

