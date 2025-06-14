Dover Advisors LLC Acquires 180 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Dover Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 956.8% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 264,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,386,000 after purchasing an additional 239,764 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $2,973,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 69,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,849,000 after acquiring an additional 10,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on J shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.86.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $125.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.34 and its 200 day moving average is $128.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.23 and a fifty-two week high of $156.31.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.26%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.