Hoey Investments Inc. Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,107,000. Capital & Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 28,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,011,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000.
Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $106.30 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.22 and a one year high of $128.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.66 and its 200 day moving average is $110.25. The firm has a market cap of $77.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
