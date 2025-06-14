CRA Financial Services LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:MAXJ)

CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:MAXJ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC owned approximately 1.25% of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF by 8,464.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Grantvest Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $538,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $798,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $809,000.

NYSEARCA:MAXJ opened at $26.89 on Friday. iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF has a 52 week low of $24.68 and a 52 week high of $27.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.10 and a 200-day moving average of $26.18.

The iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF (MAXJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the price return of the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) up to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one-year outcome period. The actively managed fund obtains exposure by holding IVV shares and options.

