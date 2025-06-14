Avaii Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 12,829 First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $875,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,125,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 148,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,747,000 after purchasing an additional 17,575 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period.
First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Performance
Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF stock opened at $65.06 on Friday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a one year low of $58.90 and a one year high of $69.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.08 and its 200 day moving average is $65.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.50.
First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
