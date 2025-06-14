Lam Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Lam Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for about 5.5% of Lam Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Lam Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $7,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 1.6%

VXF stock opened at $185.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.06 and its 200-day moving average is $185.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $146.68 and a twelve month high of $207.77.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

