Hoey Investments Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Hoey Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 117,200.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 21,076 shares during the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 42,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $362,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 134.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

EFV stock opened at $63.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $51.05 and a 1 year high of $64.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.52.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

