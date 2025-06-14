The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Boosted by Dover Advisors LLC

Dover Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,490 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,748.04. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.96.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of DIS opened at $117.85 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $120.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.92. The stock has a market cap of $211.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.54.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

