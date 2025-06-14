West Branch Capital LLC Sells 557 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

West Branch Capital LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 72.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Family Management Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 224.5% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $208.89 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $171.73 and a 52-week high of $244.98. The stock has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.60 and its 200 day moving average is $212.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

