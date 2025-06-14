iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Acquired by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $62.82 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $54.09 and a 12-month high of $65.08. The company has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.85.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.