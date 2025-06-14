Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (EVM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on June 30th

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EVM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVM opened at $8.76 on Friday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $9.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.19.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

