Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (EVM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on June 30th

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EVM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:EVM opened at $8.76 on Friday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $9.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.19.
About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund
