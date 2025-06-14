Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NRO opened at $3.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.16. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15.

About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

