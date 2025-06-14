Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Trading Down 0.6%
Shares of NRO opened at $3.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.16. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15.
About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Ouster Soars 27% as DoD Grants First 3D LiDAR Approval for Drones
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 06/09 – 06/13
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- IBM Up 10 Days in a Row: What’s Driving the Winning Streak?
Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.