Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) Major Shareholder Leslie W. Kreis Sells 60,647 Shares

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Leslie W. Kreis sold 60,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.38, for a total value of $204,986.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,860 shares in the company, valued at $175,286.80. This represents a 53.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ LTRN opened at $3.05 on Friday. Lantern Pharma Inc. has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $6.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.55.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.07. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lantern Pharma Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lantern Pharma by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 24,787 shares during the period. Voss Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lantern Pharma by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, CM Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lantern Pharma by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 28.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Lantern Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. Its product pipeline comprises LP-300, which is in phase 2 clinical trial in combination therapy for never-smokers with non-small cell lung cancer adenocarcinoma; LP-184, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumor, such as pancreatic, breast, bladder, and lung cancers, and glioblastoma and other central nervous system cancers; and LP-284, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphomas, including mantle cell lymphoma and double hit lymphoma.

