IAG Wealth Partners LLC Has $655,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.2%

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $130.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.57 and a 200-day moving average of $118.48. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $102.76 and a 1-year high of $132.41.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.